Friday Forecast: What goes up... must come down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front moves through Thursday night, leading to warmer temperatures on Friday BUT...a cold front Friday night will drop temperatures for Saturday. In addition to rapidly changing temperatures, we’re tracking the chance for snow and a possible winter storm to move through northern Nebraska, Friday into Saturday.

First let’s start off with our rapidly changing temperatures: Thursday’s warm front will bring warmer, near or above average temperatures to the 1011 region on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s to the lower 40s, with the warmest temperatures felt in the southeast. Low temperatures Friday night and into Saturday will be milder thanks to the front, in the upper teens to lower 20s. However, a cold front will be knocking on our door and will swing through the region in the late-night hours and into Saturday morning. That cold front will, in turn, make Saturday much colder, highs will likely be in the upper teens to the lower 30s. Now Saturday highs are likely to occur in the morning hours and then fall to the 20s by the afternoon, when we usually see our highest temperatures. In addition, Saturday will be breezy, winds will be sustained between 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 to 40 mph. These winds will cause temperatures to feel much cooler and may cause blowing snow in northern areas....

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Increasing winds throughout the day, with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph. (KOLN)

Now on to our snow chances: Friday will bring the chance for isolated light rain, freezing drizzle or light snow to eastern areas in the morning through early afternoon. Quiet conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies will take place through the midday hours.

As we head into the evening, the potential winter storm will move into northern Nebraska and will continue to move eastward through northern areas into mid-day on Saturday. That being said, a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Friday evening and continue into Saturday evening for portions of northern Nebraska due to the possibility of heavy snow and breezy to windy conditions. In general, it appears at this time that the heaviest band of snow will likely travel along the Nebraska/South Dakota border, these areas will see the potential for 3″ to 6″ of snow and a smaller area of 6″ to 9″ is possible in the northeast. Snow totals will decrease as you head southward. In the evening hours, another light band of snow is likely to set up along and south of the I-80 corridor... little to no accumulation is expected with this band.

Winter Storm Watch will start Friday evening and continue into Saturday evening for portions of northern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Snowfall Potential: Friday to Saturday (KOLN)

A small chance for snow will follow us into the first few days of next week. However, the main story will be the polar plunge we take for the end of the weekend and into next, as high temperatures will fall into the teens and low temperatures into the single digits. These temperatures will likely feel even colder with the wind chill. Brr!

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

