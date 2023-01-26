Grand Island man charged with felony possession of child porn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing 10 felony charges of possession of child pornography.

According to Hall County Court records, Devin Bragg, 23, was arrested this week following an investigation that started in December with a welfare check.

Grand Island Police said in the affidavit that Bragg admitted to officers that he had been viewing and previously been in possession of sexually explicit images involving juveniles. Court documents say following forensic examination of Bragg’s electronics, it was discovered that Bragg was using a search engine to specifically search the internet for prepubescent child pornography.

Hall County Judge Alfred Corey III issued $125,000 bond, which Bragg owes 10 percent.

His next preliminary hearing is set for February 28 at 9:30 a.m.

