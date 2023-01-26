Lash scores 20, men’s basketball bounces back to beat Beavers

By Nebraska Wesleyan Athletics
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - In Snyder Arena on Wednesday night, Nebraska Wesleyan’s Prairie Wolves bounced back from a loss to defeat Buena Vista University, 75-56, led by 20 points from sophomore guard Peter Lash.

The Prairie Wolves, currently 12-7 overall and 7-3 in the American Rivers Conference, received 14 points from junior forward Landon Torneton, 12 points from freshman big Jack Groeteke, and 11 points from senior forward Walker Andrew.

The Prairie Wolves were impressive defensively in the first half holding the Beavers to 24 points and 7.7% from three (1-13). Offensively NWU was led by Jack Groeteke, who scored all of his 12 points in the first half. The Black and Gold held a 37-24 lead going into halftime.

Buena Vista made their run in the middle portion of the second half. An 8-0 run by the Beavers made the Prairie Wolf lead just three, with the score being 52-49 with 8:31 remaining.

The Prairie Wolves responded and never looked back. Lash put an exclamation point on the game hitting a step-back three late in the shot clock with less than a minute remaining. Lash had 14 of his 20 points in the second half.

For a large portion of the game, the Prairie Wolves managed the paint and the tempo. NWU shot an impressive 50% from the field in the 75-56 victory.

