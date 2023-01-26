Public listening sessions scheduled for UNL chancellor search

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced today it will hold a series of listening sessions to gather public opinion as the search for the university’s next chancellor continues.

The sessions will be moderated by AGB Search, the firm UN System President Ted Carter hired to assist with the search. Feedback from the sessions will help the search committee in filling and narrowing down the pool of candidates.

All sessions are open to the public.

“These listening sessions are a vital part of the search process,” Carter said. “We’re looking for the very best person to lead Nebraska’s flagship university into the future, and the feedback and ideas of every person who cares about UNL will be invaluable in helping us find that leader.”

The times and dates of sessions are as follows.

Tues., Feb. 7, 9-9:50 a.m. on Zoom

Thurs., Feb. 9, 8-9:15 a.m. (faculty): Nebraska Union, Swanson Auditorium

Thurs., Feb. 9, 9:30-10:45 a.m. (staff): Nebraska Union, Swanson Auditorium

Thurs., Feb. 9, 11 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. (students): Nebraska Union, Swanson Auditorium

Thurs., Feb. 9, 1-2:15 p.m. (students): Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room A

Thurs., Feb. 9, 2:30-3:45 p.m. (staff): Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room A

Thurs., Feb. 9, 4-5:15 p.m. (faculty): Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room A

Fri., Feb. 10, 2-2:50 p.m. on Zoom

Current UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green announced his intent to retire in June after seven years at the helm.

