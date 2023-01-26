Woman killed in head-on crash in rural Saunders County

A woman died as a result of a two vehicle crash four miles north of Prague on Wednesday evening.
A woman died as a result of a two vehicle crash four miles north of Prague on Wednesday evening.
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman died and four others were injured in a two-car crash Wednesday evening in Saunders County.

The crash happened on Highway 79 four miles north of Prague, which is about 45 miles north of Lincoln, around 8:45 p.m.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said a 20-year-old from Lincoln in a Toyota Camry crossed the center line and struck a Buick Regal carrying two adults and two children. All five people involved were taken to Fremont Methodist Health and several were later transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Authorities said the woman in the front passenger seat of the Buick Regal died at UNMC. The man who was driving remains in the hospital with serious injuries. A three-year-old has life threatening injures and a six-year-old has non life threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the Toyota Camry sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The name of the woman killed will not be released until extended family can be notified.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was involved but are investigating to see if seatbelts were used.

Assistance was provided by Prague Fire and Rescue, Morse Bluff Fire, Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue, North Bend Fire and Rescue, Fremont Fire Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

