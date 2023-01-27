Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student

Cali Heikes
Cali Heikes(Antelope County Sheriff's Office)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An affidavit and search warrant revealed new details on what led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Winside teacher for her alleged relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

Earlier this month, law enforcement with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the HHS hotline about Cali Heikes being involved in a potentially sexual relationship with the student.

Following the call, a deputy then went back to look at a recent traffic stop in which the victim was pulled over leaving the Winside Cemetery. At the time of the stop, the deputy also made a note of the other vehicle leaving the area, a black Chevrolet SUV.

The victim told the deputy that he was hanging out with his friend ‘Cali’ before he was pulled over.

The plates for the black Chevrolet SUV were registered to Heikes.

The deputy then went to speak with the victim’s legal guardians. According to the affidavit, the victim’s guardians told the deputy that their son had recently asked how they would feel if he was dating a 25-year-old.

In an interview with the victim’s sister about the potential relationship, the affidavit said the sister told law enforcement that Heikes would sneak into the victim’s house at night to have sexual intercourse. She also told deputies that she believed the pair were meeting about two to three times a week around town.

Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell’s office confirmed that Heikes was arrested Sunday.

Dwinell said Heikes was lodged in the Antelope County Jail but has since posted bond and been released.

Heikes’s photo has been removed from the staff list on the Winside Public Schools website. She is a graduate of Winside High School and Wayne State College.

