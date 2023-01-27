Deputies on scene of stabbing in northeast Lancaster County
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stabbing investigation is underway in rural Lancaster County, the sheriff’s office confirmed Friday.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene near N 112th and Branched Oak Road around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
LSO confirmed the stabbing, but no other details were released at the time.
A 10/11 reporter witnessed at least one person being taken from the scene by ambulance. The extent of that person’s injuries was unclear.
Authorities set up a perimeter from 98th and 112th Streets to Branched Oak and Davey Roads while they conduct their investigation.
This is a developing story.
