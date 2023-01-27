Dog, cat die in Omaha house fire caused by dryer lint

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three pets were rescued, but a cat and dog died in a Thursday night house fire in Omaha.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 38th and Spencer Thursday night at 10:41 p.m.

One resident of the home evacuated before the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished after a short time.

Three cats were rescued from the home during the response, but another cat and a dog died in the fire.

The estimated dollar loss from the fire is estimated at $5,000 to the structure and $1,000 to its contents.

Omaha Fire says the blaze was caused by excessive lint in a dryer vent tube.

