Dog, cat die in Omaha house fire caused by dryer lint
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three pets were rescued, but a cat and dog died in a Thursday night house fire in Omaha.
According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire near 38th and Spencer Thursday night at 10:41 p.m.
One resident of the home evacuated before the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished after a short time.
Three cats were rescued from the home during the response, but another cat and a dog died in the fire.
The estimated dollar loss from the fire is estimated at $5,000 to the structure and $1,000 to its contents.
Omaha Fire says the blaze was caused by excessive lint in a dryer vent tube.
