Geneva man to federal prison on meth conviction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A motorcycle accident leads to federal prison for a Geneva man.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Kurt D. Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lincoln. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Heckenliable to 180 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. Heckenliable got the 15-year mandatory minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in York County District Court. Once his prison sentence is over, he’ll be on probation for another 10 years.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Heckenliable was arrested after a Sept. 22, 2021, single motorcycle accident near Mead, Nebraska. At the scene, Heckenliable received medical attention at the roadside and later at a hospital. During the accident response, law enforcement noticed suspected methamphetamine on the ground near the motorcycle. Troopers then searched the motorcycle and found about four kilograms of lab confirmed methamphetamine. Testing indicated the meth was at least 96% pure.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.

