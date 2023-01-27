Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The cooler, winter weather will stick around in the Lincoln area for another weekend. If you’re on the hunt for something to do, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts, compiled Visit Lincoln.

Lincoln Community Playhouse Presents The Mountaintop

The Mountaintop is a gripping reimagining of events the night before the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. After delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis while a storm rages outside. When Camae, a maid, delivers room service, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people. This event is at Lincoln Community Playhouse.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Adults: $25, Students: $15

Chapel Hart: Glory Days Tour

Chapel Hart has found a way to gift wrap their Mississippi roots and Louisiana spice and share it with listeners around the world. Consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart along with cousin Trea Swindle, Chapel Hart has an amazing ability to tug on your heartstrings with a tender yet powerful ballad, then have you pumping your fist in unison to the pulse of hard-hitting music. This event is at Rococo Theater.

Friday 8 p.m.; Tickets start at $38

Pocket Hearts (Cast Glass Valentines)

Participants will nip glass and put it in glass molds to go into the kiln in a method known as kiln casting. The fused glass bits will fill the cavity and melt together to become little hearts. Each participant will make four hearts. There is a lot of nipping of small pieces of glass in this class and your hands will get a workout! This event is at Architectural Glassarts.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; $45

Discover Ice Fishing

Learn the basics of ice fishing or pick up a few new tips from experienced anglers at this Discover Ice Fishing event. There is limited loaner equipment available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but you are encouraged to bring your own equipment. Look for them in the parking lot about mid-lake along the north shoreline drive. This event is at Holmes Lake.

Saturday 1-4 p.m.; Free

Luau Cocktail Dinner 2023

Does the colder weather have you wishing for warmer weather? Well, maybe this will do the trick. Join Victoria Frerichs and mixologist Barrie Kuhn for a five-course cocktail dinner. This event is at Venue Restaurant & Lounge.

Sunday 6 p.m.; $75 per person

