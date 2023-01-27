HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Thursday, Jan. 26)

HS Basketball Scores and Highlights
By Skylee Nelson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - H.S. Basketball Scoreboard (Thursday, Jan. 23)

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Amherst 77, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45

Axtell 83, Hi-Line 58

Bishop Neumann 53, Archbishop Bergan 40

Central City 57, David City 31

Doniphan-Trumbull 77, Ord 35

Elmwood-Murdock 51, Palmyra 48

Garden County 66, South Platte 28

Hartington-Newcastle 72, Winnebago 65 (OT)

Hay Springs 62, Sioux County 15

Kearney Catholic 52, Lincoln Christian 46

Kenesaw 46, Deshler 38

Kimball 68, Sutherland 43

Lincoln High 70, Columbus 28

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30, Raymond Central 27

Lutheran High Northeast 52, Fullerton 41

O’Neill 82, West Holt 48

Omaha Burke 47, Millard South 44

Omaha Nation 87, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 54

Parkview Christian 77, Omaha Christian Academy 30

Pierce 47, Crofton 33

Platteview 47, Beatrice 46 (OT)

Ponca 46, Wynot 28

Potter-Dix 51, Caliche, CO 32

Sandy Creek 44, Sutton 36

St. Edward 43, CWC 40

Stuart 58, St. Mary’s 44

Summerland 60, Wausa 49

Wakefield 44, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42

Wayne 54, West Point-Beemer 29

Wisner-Pilger 57, North Bend Central 53

CRC Tournament

Semifinal

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Osceola 41

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Elkhorn North 54, Blair 44

Third Place

Elkhorn 63, Waverly 47

MNAC Tournament

Semifinal

Mullen 49, Hyannis 20

NCC Conference Tournament

Consolation

Fort Calhoun 63, Arlington 43

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30, Raymond Central 27

Yutan 39, Louisville 27

Semifinal

Ashland-Greenwood 65, Conestoga 26

Douglas County West 53, Syracuse 33

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Consolation

Ralston 76, Nebraska City 49

Semifinal

Platteview 47, Beatrice 46

Wahoo 68, Malcolm 27

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Amherst 61, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58

Axtell 47, Hi-Line 24

CWC 40, St. Edward 19

Central Valley 57, Heartland Lutheran 18

Crofton 39, Pierce 33

David City 40, Central City 33

Deshler 41, Kenesaw 22

Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Ord 47

Elba 39, Harvard 26

Elmwood-Murdock 60, Palmyra 23

Fairbury 42, Johnson County Central 32

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Johnson-Brock 49

Freeman 32, Wilber-Clatonia 24

Heartland 41, Friend 33

Homer 59, Walthill 21

Lutheran High Northeast 57, Fullerton 35

Millard South 71, Omaha Burke 33

North Bend Central 65, Wisner-Pilger 37

North Central 69, Creighton 37

Omaha Nation 72, Takini, S.D. 34

Ponca 51, Wynot 28

Scottsbluff 42, Mitchell 22

Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 30

St. Mary’s 70, Stuart 41

Sutton 49, Sandy Creek 29

Wakefield 61, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44

Wayne 42, West Point-Beemer 28

Centennial Conference Tournament

Consolation

Aquinas 41, Omaha Concordia 26

Bishop Neumann 38, Hastings St. Cecilia 32

Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Archbishop Bergan 42

Semifinal

Columbus Scotus 44, Kearney Catholic 29

Central Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Adams Central 54, Columbus Lakeview 37

CRC Tournament

Semifinal

Meridian 39, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 34

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Third Place

Waverly 49, Blair 38

MNAC Tournament

Semifinal

South Loup 50, Sandhills Valley 29

RPAC Tournament

East Division

Consolation

Alma 54, Cambridge 49

Arapahoe 45, Medicine Valley 40

West Division

Consolation

Dundy County-Stratton 36, Wallace 32

Paxton 42, Hitchcock County 29

Southwest Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Ainsworth 45, Valentine 38

Seventh Place

McCook 38, Holdrege 36, OT

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Consolation

Nebraska City 51, Ralston 36

Semifinal

Malcolm 42, Beatrice 37

Wahoo 51, Platteview 36

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

