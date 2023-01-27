HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Thursday, Jan. 26)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - H.S. Basketball Scoreboard (Thursday, Jan. 23)
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst 77, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45
Axtell 83, Hi-Line 58
Bishop Neumann 53, Archbishop Bergan 40
Central City 57, David City 31
Doniphan-Trumbull 77, Ord 35
Elmwood-Murdock 51, Palmyra 48
Garden County 66, South Platte 28
Hartington-Newcastle 72, Winnebago 65 (OT)
Hay Springs 62, Sioux County 15
Kearney Catholic 52, Lincoln Christian 46
Kenesaw 46, Deshler 38
Kimball 68, Sutherland 43
Lincoln High 70, Columbus 28
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30, Raymond Central 27
Lutheran High Northeast 52, Fullerton 41
O’Neill 82, West Holt 48
Omaha Burke 47, Millard South 44
Omaha Nation 87, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 54
Parkview Christian 77, Omaha Christian Academy 30
Pierce 47, Crofton 33
Platteview 47, Beatrice 46 (OT)
Ponca 46, Wynot 28
Potter-Dix 51, Caliche, CO 32
Sandy Creek 44, Sutton 36
St. Edward 43, CWC 40
Stuart 58, St. Mary’s 44
Summerland 60, Wausa 49
Wakefield 44, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42
Wayne 54, West Point-Beemer 29
Wisner-Pilger 57, North Bend Central 53
CRC Tournament
Semifinal
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Osceola 41
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Elkhorn North 54, Blair 44
Third Place
Elkhorn 63, Waverly 47
MNAC Tournament
Semifinal
Mullen 49, Hyannis 20
NCC Conference Tournament
Consolation
Fort Calhoun 63, Arlington 43
Yutan 39, Louisville 27
Semifinal
Ashland-Greenwood 65, Conestoga 26
Douglas County West 53, Syracuse 33
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Consolation
Ralston 76, Nebraska City 49
Semifinal
Platteview 47, Beatrice 46
Wahoo 68, Malcolm 27
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst 61, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58
Axtell 47, Hi-Line 24
CWC 40, St. Edward 19
Central Valley 57, Heartland Lutheran 18
Crofton 39, Pierce 33
David City 40, Central City 33
Deshler 41, Kenesaw 22
Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Ord 47
Elba 39, Harvard 26
Elmwood-Murdock 60, Palmyra 23
Fairbury 42, Johnson County Central 32
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Johnson-Brock 49
Freeman 32, Wilber-Clatonia 24
Heartland 41, Friend 33
Homer 59, Walthill 21
Lutheran High Northeast 57, Fullerton 35
Millard South 71, Omaha Burke 33
North Bend Central 65, Wisner-Pilger 37
North Central 69, Creighton 37
Omaha Nation 72, Takini, S.D. 34
Ponca 51, Wynot 28
Scottsbluff 42, Mitchell 22
Shelton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 30
St. Mary’s 70, Stuart 41
Sutton 49, Sandy Creek 29
Wakefield 61, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44
Wayne 42, West Point-Beemer 28
Centennial Conference Tournament
Consolation
Aquinas 41, Omaha Concordia 26
Bishop Neumann 38, Hastings St. Cecilia 32
Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Archbishop Bergan 42
Semifinal
Columbus Scotus 44, Kearney Catholic 29
Central Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Adams Central 54, Columbus Lakeview 37
CRC Tournament
Semifinal
Meridian 39, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 34
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Third Place
Waverly 49, Blair 38
MNAC Tournament
Semifinal
South Loup 50, Sandhills Valley 29
RPAC Tournament
East Division
Consolation
Alma 54, Cambridge 49
Arapahoe 45, Medicine Valley 40
West Division
Consolation
Dundy County-Stratton 36, Wallace 32
Paxton 42, Hitchcock County 29
Southwest Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Ainsworth 45, Valentine 38
Seventh Place
McCook 38, Holdrege 36, OT
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Consolation
Nebraska City 51, Ralston 36
Semifinal
Malcolm 42, Beatrice 37
Wahoo 51, Platteview 36
