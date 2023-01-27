Lincoln Police working with state and feds after 5 homemade explosives found; man facing additional charges

Homemade explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations
Homemade explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations(Lincoln Police Department)
By Laura Halm
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department shared that they’re working with state and federal investigators after homemade explosive devices were found in two places in northwest Lincoln.

A total of five homemade explosive devices were found on Wednesday in two different locations following a traffic stop in northwest Lincoln.

LPD said three devices were found in a car and two were found in the nearby apartment that was searched.

Assistant Chief Brian Jackson said investigators also found explosive devices in various states of construction and development.

According to LPD, officers have arrested 24-year-old Spenser Speidell. Speidell is facing two counts of unlawful possession of explosive materials, 1st degree.

On Friday, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said that his office would be charging Speidell with possession of a destructive device which is a class 4 felony.

Spenser Speidell
Spenser Speidell(Lincoln Police Department)

Condon said the recent charge comes with a sentence of up to two years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine. Condon said his office will be requesting a bond for Speidell, as well.

When it comes to Speidell’s intent with the homemade explosives, Assistant Chief Jackson said that’s part of their ongoing investigation, “That is also why we have our state and federal partners involved just to make sure. I will tell you we have no indication of any domestic extremism but again, illegal act and certainly of concern based on the nature of the violations.”

As of right now, investigators do not know the potency of the homemade bombs. The items were safely removed and no one was hurt at either location.

“Our primary focus when we encounter these devices is to make it safe for the community, for the officers. Once that’s done all of that testing gets done on the back end. It’ll get done at laboratories at a later date,” said Captain Ben Miller.

Investigators said they’re working with the ATF and FBI, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, on figuring out a best plan of action and testing the homemade explosives.

Assistant Chief Jackson said investigators have expanded their search to other locations, talked to numerous people but he says it’s nothing that’s caused any concern at this point.

LPD arrested 23-year-old Dominick Fossberg, who is facing drug charges. According to LPD, Fossberg was driving Speidell’s car during the initial traffic stop which then led investigators to search Speidell’s apartment.

LFR and LPD outside of a house near NW 8th & W Cornhusker, where at least two explosive devices...
LFR and LPD outside of a house near NW 8th & W Cornhusker, where at least two explosive devices were found inside, forcing authorities to evacuate the residents inside.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 variant becomes dominant strain in U.S.
A woman died as a result of a two vehicle crash four miles north of Prague on Wednesday evening.
Woman killed in head-on crash in rural Saunders County
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
Mikayla Schooley, 25, was lodged in Dawson County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful...
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
LFR & LPD block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning after police requested fire...
Man arrested, facing charges, after explosives found in northwest Lincoln

Latest News

Cali Heikes
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
Daryl Bauer fishing program coordinator heads out on the ice.
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts ice-fishing clinic this weekend
Dog, cat die in Omaha house fire caused by dryer lint
Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank branch near 175th and West...
Omaha police arrest two suspected bank robbers