Nebraska baseball wraps up first Spring practice

(KOLNKGIN)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska baseball is back for the 2023 season holding their first practice of the season in Lincoln at Den Hartog Field.

It’s a revamped Husker roster compared to 2022. The Huskers lost more than 10 players to the portal and graduation. Nebraska fell short last year, not making the Big Ten Tournament. The Big Red finished the season 23-30.

The Huskers also hit the transfer portal hard in the offseason. In total with incoming freshman and transfers the Huskers added 25 new players to the roster ahead of the 2023 season.

Nebraska kicks off the season on February 17 on the road at San Diego.

