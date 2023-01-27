Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts ice-fishing clinic this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a free ice-fishing clinic on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will take place on the north shore of Holmes Lake and is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels.

Ice-fishing enthusiast and fishing programs coordinator at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Daryl Bauer, has been fishing since we was a child.

“Ice-fishing - it’s a little different; it’s cold, it’s during the winter but if you can stay warm and prepare for it, it’s a lot of fun,” Bauer said. “You can catch a lot of fish and I think one of the best things about it is it gets you out of the house during the winter.”

Limited loaner equipment will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Bait and instruction will be provided.

