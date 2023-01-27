Omaha police arrest two suspected bank robbers

Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at the First National Bank branch near 175th and West Center Road.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspected bank robbers were arrested early Friday morning in Omaha.

Police say they are the ones who pulled off an armed robbery at the FNBO at 175th Street and West Center Road around 11:27 a.m. Thursday.

Taliaferro Thompson, 26, and Andrew Kincaid, 28, allegedly assaulted several people and demanded money. Thompson was booked for numerous charges including robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and several other unrelated charges. Kincaid was booked for robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police confirmed that in Kincaid’s mug shot, you can see results of a red dye pack explosion on his face.

Taliaferro Thompson (left), Andrew Kincaid (right)
Taliaferro Thompson (left), Andrew Kincaid (right)(OPD)

FNBO released a statement after the robbery saying the safety and security of its employees and customers is always its primary concern. The bank confirmed that while no shots were fired, two employees were injured. They received medical attention at a hospital.

Thompson has had run-ins with the justice system before. In 2018, he was set to go to trial for murder but the state dismissed the charges after the main witnesses changed his story and investigators were unable to back up his version of events before the trial began.

