PGA Golf preempts 10/11 early evening newscasts, watch 6 p.m. newscast online

Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to PGA Golf, there will be no 4, 5 or 6 p.m. newscast airing on 10/11. However, we will still have 6 p.m. news, weather and sports available on 1011now.com and our 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV.
You can watch a commercial-free condensed version of 10/11 NOW at 6 in the video player above.
Headlines for Friday, Jan. 27:
- Lincoln Police working with state and feds after 5 homemade explosives found
- Omaha woman arrested following stabbing in northeast Lancaster County
- NTSB releases details about Auburn plane crash that killed 2
- Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
- Tracking the chance for snow and a possible winter storm to move through northern Nebraska Friday into Saturday
- Crete Firefighter who was badly burned fighting fire comes home after three months in Lincoln hospital
