PGA Golf preempts 10/11 early evening newscasts, watch 6 p.m. newscast online

Watch 10/11 NOW at 6 online only
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to PGA Golf, there will be no 4, 5 or 6 p.m. newscast airing on 10/11. However, we will still have 6 p.m. news, weather and sports available on 1011now.com and our 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV.

You can watch a commercial-free condensed version of 10/11 NOW at 6 in the video player above.

Headlines for Friday, Jan. 27:

The community of Crete welcomed Brad Elder home with a parade.
10/11 Programming Schedule

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 variant becomes dominant strain in U.S.
A woman died as a result of a two vehicle crash four miles north of Prague on Wednesday evening.
Woman killed in head-on crash in rural Saunders County
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
Mikayla Schooley, 25, was lodged in Dawson County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful...
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
LSO deputies on scene of a stabbing near N 112th and Branched Oak Road
Omaha woman arrested following stabbing in northeast Lancaster County

Latest News

Nebraska baseball wraps up first Spring practice
Brad Elder
Crete Firefighter who was badly burned fighting fire comes home after 3 months in Lincoln hospital
Two people were killed in a plane crash Jan. 11, 2023, near the Auburn airport. The crash...
NTSB releases details about Auburn plane crash that killed 2
Homemade explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations
Lincoln Police working with state and feds after 5 homemade explosives found; man facing additional charges