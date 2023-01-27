Short-handed Huskers travel to Maryland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska basketball will be short-handed the rest of the season and their next stop is at Maryland on Saturday.

The Huskers will be without starters Emmanuel Bandoumel and Juwan Gary, who will both miss the rest of the year due to injuries. Nebraska’s first test without both starters was at a home loss on Wednesday to Northwestern.

Despite a loss the Huskers saw signs of depth with multiple reserve players stepping up into bigger roles. Freshman Jamarques Lawrence got his first start of his career and finished the night as the Huskers second leading scorer with 12 points.

Sam Hoiberg also gave big time minutes, scoring 6 points in just 18 minutes as well as finishing with 6 rebounds.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg said after Wednesday’s loss that the Huskers will need more from their two stars, Sam Griesel and Derrick Walker, who combined for just 15 points against Northwestern. The Huskers will look to avoid dropping three straight as hit the road to play Maryland.

Tip-off on Saturday at Maryland is at 3:30 p.m. CT and it will be broadcasted on Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.