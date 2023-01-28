Bulldogs advance to CIT Championships

Concordia (Chicago) vs. Concordia (Nebraska)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Concordia men’s and women’s basketball teams both advanced to the CIT Championship on Friday. The Bulldogs, playing on their home floor at Friedrich Arena, were led by Noah Shutte’s 22 point, 12 rebound-effort. Gage Smith added 13 points.

In the women’s game, Concordia (Nebraska) controlled from start to finish against Concordia (Wisconsin). Taysha Rushton finished with a game-high 15 points.

The CIT did not occur in either of the past two years due to health and safety protocols. Concordia (Nebraska) last hosted the historic tournament in 2017.

Saturday’s championships are scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

