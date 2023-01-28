Bulldogs advance to CIT Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Concordia men’s and women’s basketball teams both advanced to the CIT Championship on Friday. The Bulldogs, playing on their home floor at Friedrich Arena, were led by Noah Shutte’s 22 point, 12 rebound-effort. Gage Smith added 13 points.

In the women’s game, Concordia (Nebraska) controlled from start to finish against Concordia (Wisconsin). Taysha Rushton finished with a game-high 15 points.

The CIT did not occur in either of the past two years due to health and safety protocols. Concordia (Nebraska) last hosted the historic tournament in 2017.

Saturday’s championships are scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.