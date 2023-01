I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Tyre Nichols. His violent, senseless death is unacceptable, and all are justified in feeling sadness and outrage. I join the many voices across the country, including those in law enforcement, in condemning this horrific act.

Our community members can be assured that the Lincoln Police Department’s commitment to see and honor the humanity in all whom they serve and protect is core to their mission. The five Memphis officers are not the Lincoln Police Department. I know the men and women of LPD. They are part of our community. I believe in our department and its leadership.