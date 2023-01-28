Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street.

Crews arrived and found a small fire in one apartment. The fire was extinguished quickly and an occupant refused medical attention. No other injuries were reported.

OFD says the fire was caused accidentally by improperly-disposed smoking material.

A report from the fire department also indicated there were no smoke detectors in the apartment.

The fire caused roughly $5,000 in damage to the structure and an additional $5,000 to its contents.

