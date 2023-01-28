Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street.

Crews arrived and found a small fire in one apartment. The fire was extinguished quickly and an occupant refused medical attention. No other injuries were reported.

OFD says the fire was caused accidentally by improperly-disposed smoking material.

A report from the fire department also indicated there were no smoke detectors in the apartment.

The fire caused roughly $5,000 in damage to the structure and an additional $5,000 to its contents.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cali Heikes
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
LSO deputies on scene of a stabbing near N 112th and Branched Oak Road
Omaha woman arrested following stabbing in northeast Lancaster County
Business owners meet to share concerns over Lincoln Bold project
Haymarket business owners concerned over Lincoln Bold project
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
Mikayla Schooley, 25, was lodged in Dawson County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful...
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit

Latest News

Around 20 heads of cattle were lost after a semi-rollover near O’Neil.
20 heads of cattle killed after semi-rollover near Inman
The Plattsmouth Police Department are looking for a missing 68-year-old woman.
Plattsmouth Police Department searches for missing 68-year-old woman
A woman died as a result of a two vehicle crash four miles north of Prague on Wednesday evening.
Saunders County Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman killed in head-on crash
Janice Schmitz brought her family with her to a Lincoln blood drive
Family gives at blood drive