Plattsmouth Police Department searches for missing 68-year-old woman
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Plattsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman.
An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued in Eastern Nebraska to determine the whereabouts of 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam has dementia.
Lanam was last seen at 10:50 p.m. on Friday near the 300 block of Fifth Street in Plattsmouth. She is a 68-year-old white woman, around 5′ 6″ tall, and 132 pounds, with dark gray hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, a white long-sleeve shirt. She was not wearing any shoes or coat.
The Plattsmouth Police Department asks anyone with information to please call 911, or contact at them at (402) 296-9370.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.