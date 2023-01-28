Prosecutor: 3rd child dies after attack by Massachusetts mom

A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with...
A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children.

Callan Clancy died late Friday morning, according to a written statement from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.

Lindsay Clancy is facing two counts of murder and other charges after her daughter, Cora, 5, and her son, Dawson, 3, were strangled inside the family home in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Boston. They were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Clancy attacked the baby before jumping from a second-floor window at the home, investigators said. Emergency responders found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma.

On Wednesday Cruz said on Twitter that an arrest warrant had been issued for Clancy on two counts of homicide and three each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the deaths of her two children.

Police and firefighters responded to the home on Tuesday night just after getting a 911 call from a male resident who reported the woman jumped out the window, according to Cruz.

Lindsay Clancy is a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is being treated at a Boston hospital. Her arraignment has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

