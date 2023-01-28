Saunders County Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman killed in head-on crash

A woman died as a result of a two vehicle crash four miles north of Prague on Wednesday evening.
By 10/11 NOW
Jan. 27, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a 24-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash Wednesday evening in Saunders County.

The crash happened on Highway 79 four miles north of Prague, which is about 45 miles north of Lincoln, around 8:45 p.m.

Authorities said 20-year-old Payton R. Pruett of Lincoln was driving a Toyota Camry when they crossed the center line and struck a Buick Regal carrying two adults and two children. All five people involved were taken to Fremont Methodist Health and several were later transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

According to officials, 24-year-old Jackilyn J. Potter-Buckend of Prague died at UNMC. The man who was driving, 26-year-old Rory H. Buckendahl of Prague, remains in the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries injuries. A three-year-old has life-threatening injures and a six-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the Toyota Camry sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was involved but are investigating to see if seatbelts were used.

Assistance was provided by Prague Fire and Rescue, Morse Bluff Fire, Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue, North Bend Fire and Rescue, Fremont Fire Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.


