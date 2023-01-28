Sports Overtime: Friday, Jan. 27
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 9 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.
🏀McCool McKenna!!🏀— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) January 28, 2023
McCool Junction's McKenna Yates makes a championship-winning fadeaway jump shot with :01 left at the Crossroads Conference Tournament@mcjmustangs @mckennayates101 @1011_News
📹credit: @EddieMesselTV pic.twitter.com/G8BKLMBO25
BOYS:
Alma 52, Arapahoe 32
Lincoln Lutheran 59, Omaha Concordia 45
Paxton 51, Hitchcock County 38
Southern Valley 51, Medicine Valley 40
Wausa 39, Tri County Northeast 35
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Alliance: Gering VS Alliance
@ Arcadia/Loup City: Burwell VS Arcadia/Loup City
@ Battle Creek: Boone Central VS Battle Creek
@ Blue Hill: Shelton VS Blue Hill
@ Central Conference: Aurora VS York
@ Chadron: Sidney VS Chadron
@ Creek Valley: Garden County VS Creek Valley
@ Diller-Odell: Superior VS Diller-Odell
@ Edgemont, SD: Hay Springs VS Edgemont, SD
@ Elkhorn South: Millard North VS Elkhorn South
@ Fillmore Central: Gibbon VS Fillmore Central
@ Franklin: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Franklin
@ Gretna: Omaha Northwest VS Gretna
@ Hershey: Bridgeport VS Hershey
@ Humphrey St. Francis: Norfolk Catholic VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Lawrence-Nelson: Silver Lake VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Leyton: Minatare VS Leyton
@ Lincoln North Star: Kearney VS Lincoln North Star
@ Lincoln Southeast: Fremont VS Lincoln Southeast
@ Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Southwest
@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Tri County VS Lourdes Central Catholic
@ Norfolk: Grand Island VS Norfolk
@ Omaha Buena Vista: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha Buena Vista
@ Omaha Gross Catholic: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Omaha Gross Catholic
@ Omaha North: Creighton Preparatory School VS Omaha North
@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Omaha Central VS Omaha Skutt Catholic
@ Omaha Westview: Millard West VS Omaha Westview
@ Overton: Elm Creek VS Overton
@ Palmer: Riverside VS Palmer
@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha South VS Papillion-LaVista
@ Pawnee City: Friend VS Pawnee City
@ Pleasanton: Fullerton VS Pleasanton
@ RPAC : Bertrand VS Cambridge
@ RPAC : Maxwell VS Wallace
@ Ravenna: Centura VS Ravenna
@ Southern: Johnson-Brock VS Southern
@ Southwest Conference: Ogallala VS Holdrege
@ Sterling: Lewiston VS Sterling
@ Thayer Central: Centennial VS Thayer Central
@ Weeping Water: Falls City VS Weeping Water
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Milford VS Wilber-Clatonia
@Hastings VS Scottsbluff
GIRLS:
Ashland-Greenwood 41, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22
Bridgeport 80, Hershey 38
Cross County 42, BDS 39
Elkhorn North 63, Norris 41
Fillmore Central 56, Gibbon 28
Fort Calhoun 42, Louisville 39
Fremont 54, Lincoln Southeast 46
Garden County 60, Creek Valley 21
Gothenburg 59, Ogallala 37
Gretna 67, Omaha Northwest 27
Johnson-Brock 51, Southern 25
Lincoln East 49, Lincoln Southwest 37
Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 15
Minden 53, Broken Bow 15
Norfolk 56, Grand Island 40
Omaha Gross Catholic 34, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 29
Omaha Nation 65, Marty, SD 50
Omaha Skutt Catholic 75, Omaha Central 51
Overton 72, Elm Creek 17
Papillion-LaVista 43, Omaha South 33
Ravenna 53, Centura 40
Shelton 56, Blue Hill 25
Silver Lake 37, Lawrence-Nelson 27
Superior 46, Diller-Odell 32
Weeping Water 49, Falls City 38
Yutan 47, Arlington 18
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Alliance: Gering VS Alliance
@ Amherst: Wood River VS Amherst
@ Arcadia/Loup City: Burwell VS Arcadia/Loup City
@ Battle Creek: Boone Central VS Battle Creek
@ Chadron: Sidney VS Chadron
@ Edgemont, SD: Hay Springs VS Edgemont, SD
@ Elkhorn South: Millard North VS Elkhorn South
@ Franklin: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Franklin
@ Lincoln North Star: Kearney VS Lincoln North Star
@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Tri County VS Lourdes Central Catholic
@ Omaha Buena Vista: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha Buena Vista
@ Omaha Mercy: South Sioux City VS Omaha Mercy
@ Omaha North: Omaha Marian VS Omaha North
@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic
@ Omaha Westview: Millard West VS Omaha Westview
@ Palmer: Riverside VS Palmer
@ Pawnee City: Friend VS Pawnee City
@ Pleasanton: Fullerton VS Pleasanton
@ Sterling: Lewiston VS Sterling
@ Thayer Central: Centennial VS Thayer Central
@Hastings VS Scottsbluff
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.