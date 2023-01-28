Sports Overtime: Friday, Jan. 27

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 9 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

🏀McCool McKenna!!🏀



McCool Junction's McKenna Yates makes a championship-winning fadeaway jump shot with :01 left at the Crossroads Conference Tournament@mcjmustangs @mckennayates101 @1011_News



📹credit: @EddieMesselTV pic.twitter.com/G8BKLMBO25 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) January 28, 2023

BOYS:

Alma 52, Arapahoe 32

Lincoln Lutheran 59, Omaha Concordia 45

Paxton 51, Hitchcock County 38

Southern Valley 51, Medicine Valley 40

Wausa 39, Tri County Northeast 35

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alliance: Gering VS Alliance

@ Arcadia/Loup City: Burwell VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Battle Creek: Boone Central VS Battle Creek

@ Blue Hill: Shelton VS Blue Hill

@ Central Conference: Aurora VS York

@ Chadron: Sidney VS Chadron

@ Creek Valley: Garden County VS Creek Valley

@ Diller-Odell: Superior VS Diller-Odell

@ Edgemont, SD: Hay Springs VS Edgemont, SD

@ Elkhorn South: Millard North VS Elkhorn South

@ Fillmore Central: Gibbon VS Fillmore Central

@ Franklin: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Franklin

@ Gretna: Omaha Northwest VS Gretna

@ Hershey: Bridgeport VS Hershey

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Norfolk Catholic VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Silver Lake VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Leyton: Minatare VS Leyton

@ Lincoln North Star: Kearney VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Southeast: Fremont VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln East VS Lincoln Southwest

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Tri County VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Norfolk: Grand Island VS Norfolk

@ Omaha Buena Vista: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha Buena Vista

@ Omaha Gross Catholic: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Omaha Gross Catholic

@ Omaha North: Creighton Preparatory School VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Omaha Central VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Omaha Westview: Millard West VS Omaha Westview

@ Overton: Elm Creek VS Overton

@ Palmer: Riverside VS Palmer

@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha South VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Pawnee City: Friend VS Pawnee City

@ Pleasanton: Fullerton VS Pleasanton

@ RPAC : Bertrand VS Cambridge

@ RPAC : Maxwell VS Wallace

@ Ravenna: Centura VS Ravenna

@ Southern: Johnson-Brock VS Southern

@ Southwest Conference: Ogallala VS Holdrege

@ Sterling: Lewiston VS Sterling

@ Thayer Central: Centennial VS Thayer Central

@ Weeping Water: Falls City VS Weeping Water

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Milford VS Wilber-Clatonia

@Hastings VS Scottsbluff

GIRLS:

Ashland-Greenwood 41, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22

Bridgeport 80, Hershey 38

Cross County 42, BDS 39

Elkhorn North 63, Norris 41

Fillmore Central 56, Gibbon 28

Fort Calhoun 42, Louisville 39

Fremont 54, Lincoln Southeast 46

Garden County 60, Creek Valley 21

Gothenburg 59, Ogallala 37

Gretna 67, Omaha Northwest 27

Johnson-Brock 51, Southern 25

Lincoln East 49, Lincoln Southwest 37

Milford 50, Wilber-Clatonia 15

Minden 53, Broken Bow 15

Norfolk 56, Grand Island 40

Omaha Gross Catholic 34, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 29

Omaha Nation 65, Marty, SD 50

Omaha Skutt Catholic 75, Omaha Central 51

Overton 72, Elm Creek 17

Papillion-LaVista 43, Omaha South 33

Ravenna 53, Centura 40

Shelton 56, Blue Hill 25

Silver Lake 37, Lawrence-Nelson 27

Superior 46, Diller-Odell 32

Weeping Water 49, Falls City 38

Yutan 47, Arlington 18

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alliance: Gering VS Alliance

@ Amherst: Wood River VS Amherst

@ Arcadia/Loup City: Burwell VS Arcadia/Loup City

@ Battle Creek: Boone Central VS Battle Creek

@ Chadron: Sidney VS Chadron

@ Edgemont, SD: Hay Springs VS Edgemont, SD

@ Elkhorn South: Millard North VS Elkhorn South

@ Franklin: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Franklin

@ Lincoln North Star: Kearney VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Tri County VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Omaha Buena Vista: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha Buena Vista

@ Omaha Mercy: South Sioux City VS Omaha Mercy

@ Omaha North: Omaha Marian VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Omaha Westview: Millard West VS Omaha Westview

@ Palmer: Riverside VS Palmer

@ Pawnee City: Friend VS Pawnee City

@ Pleasanton: Fullerton VS Pleasanton

@ Sterling: Lewiston VS Sterling

@ Thayer Central: Centennial VS Thayer Central

@Hastings VS Scottsbluff

