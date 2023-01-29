Concordia Sweeps in CIT

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hosting the 70th Concordia Invitational Tournament, Concordia’s both Men’s and Women’s teams secured the tournament championship Saturday night.

The Women taking on Concordia University Chicago in the championship match. CUNE led the way the whole night topping Concordia Chicago 85-33. The bulldogs were led by Kristin Vieselmeyer’s career high 21 points and nine rebounds. The Concordia Women’s team secures their ninth CIT championship in a row and their 31st in program history.

The Men facing Concordia Wisconsin for a CIT championship title. CUNE (14-9) wins the program’s 29th all-time CIT title Saturday night after defeating Wisconsin 82-64. Bradley Bennett led the way for the bulldogs scoring 23 points and adding six rebound on the night. Noah Schutte also added 19 points five rebounds and five assists.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.