HS Basketball conference championships scores and highlights (Jan. 28)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from games and conference championships on Saturday, Jan. 28.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Banner County 48, Weldon Valley, Colo. 27

Bellevue East 66, Columbus 47

Bridgeport 59, Bayard 49

Chase County 47, Hershey 42

David City 62, Thayer Central 44

Hemingford 68, Edgemont, S.D. 17

Kearney 93, Omaha Benson 64

Leyton 64, Peetz, Colo. 38

Lincoln East 63, Elkhorn South 55

Lincoln High 53, Omaha North 50

Lincoln North Star 65, Millard West 60

Lincoln Northeast 73, Norfolk 32

Lincoln Southeast 86, Omaha Northwest 60

Lutheran High Northeast 54, Humphrey St. Francis 37

Millard North 69, Papillion-LaVista 42

North Platte 84, Alliance 54

North Platte St. Patrick’s 76, Kimball 39

Omaha Bryan 52, Grand Island 42

Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Omaha South 33

Papillion-LaVista South 52, Omaha Westside 43

SM South, Kan. 56, Omaha Burke 27

Sidney 66, Brush, Colo. 45

Wichita Life Prep, Kan. 72, Omaha Homeschool 46

Centennial Conference Tournament

Championship

Lincoln Lutheran 65, Columbus Scotus 55

Consolation

Omaha Concordia 65, Aquinas 40

Central Conference Tournament

Championship

Crete 51, York 43

Consolation

Adams Central 51, Columbus Lakeview 30

Grand Island Northwest 51, Lexington 33

Third Place

Seward 55, Aurora 32

East Husker Conference Tournament

Bancroft-Rosalie 78, Tekamah-Herman 29

Madison 60, Twin River 46

Stanton 61, North Bend Central 54

Wisner-Pilger 45, Pender 34

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Axtell 64, Wilcox-Hildreth 33

Hi-Line 67, Overton 65

MNAC Tournament

Championship

South Loup 50, Mullen 39

Third Place

Sandhills/Thedford 45, Hyannis 37

RPAC Tournament

Championship

Maywood-Hayes Center 57, Bertrand 43

Third Place

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 23

Southwest Conference Tournament

Championship

Gothenburg 60, Ogallala 41

Third Place

McCook 67, Holdrege 65, OT

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Championship

Wahoo 65, Platteview 45

Fifth Place

Ralston 69, Plattsmouth 44

Third Place

Beatrice 55, Malcolm 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alliance 49, North Platte 38

Bellevue East 54, Columbus 25

Bridgeport 77, Bayard 16

Chase County 59, Hershey 37

David City 31, Thayer Central 27

Edgemont, S.D. 52, Hemingford 30

Haxtun, Colo. 43, Leyton 42

Humphrey St. Francis 56, Lutheran High Northeast 37

Kearney 46, Omaha Benson 44

Lincoln East 58, Elkhorn South 23

Lincoln High 78, Omaha North 31

Lincoln Northeast 65, Norfolk 49

Lincoln Southeast 65, Omaha Northwest 25

Lincoln Southwest 50, Gretna 43

Millard North 75, Papillion-LaVista 45

Millard West 47, Lincoln North Star 33

North Platte St. Patrick’s 57, Kimball 28

Omaha Marian 52, Omaha South 35

Omaha Westside 52, Papillion-LaVista South 47

Sidney 68, Brush, Colo. 15

Southern Valley 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 39

Weldon Valley, Colo. 40, Banner County 23

Centennial Conference Tournament

Championship

Lincoln Christian 34, Columbus Scotus 25

Central Conference Tournament

Championship

Adams Central 53, York 38

Consolation

Aurora 35, Grand Island Northwest 30

Crete 60, Schuyler 14

Third Place

Seward 48, Columbus Lakeview 30

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament

Axtell 34, Hi-Line 23

Elm Creek 49, Loomis 26

MNAC Tournament

Third Place

Sandhills/Thedford 48, Sandhills Valley 17

NCC Tournament

Championship

Yutan 62, Douglas County West 37

Third Place

Arlington 44, Syracuse 29

RPAC Conference Tournament

Third Place

Southwest 51, Wauneta-Palisade 38

Southwest Conference Tournament

Championship

Minden 54, Gothenburg 51

Third Place

Broken Bow 57, Ogallala 43

Trailblazer Conference Tournament

Championship

Wahoo 41, Malcolm 35

Fifth Place

Plattsmouth 52, Nebraska City 19

Third Place

Beatrice 46, Platteview 33

Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Kenesaw 46, Harvard 27

