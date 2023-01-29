HS Basketball conference championships scores and highlights (Jan. 28)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from games and conference championships on Saturday, Jan. 28.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Banner County 48, Weldon Valley, Colo. 27
Bellevue East 66, Columbus 47
Bridgeport 59, Bayard 49
Chase County 47, Hershey 42
David City 62, Thayer Central 44
Hemingford 68, Edgemont, S.D. 17
Kearney 93, Omaha Benson 64
Leyton 64, Peetz, Colo. 38
Lincoln East 63, Elkhorn South 55
Lincoln High 53, Omaha North 50
Lincoln North Star 65, Millard West 60
Lincoln Northeast 73, Norfolk 32
Lincoln Southeast 86, Omaha Northwest 60
Lutheran High Northeast 54, Humphrey St. Francis 37
Millard North 69, Papillion-LaVista 42
North Platte 84, Alliance 54
North Platte St. Patrick’s 76, Kimball 39
Omaha Bryan 52, Grand Island 42
Omaha Creighton Prep 64, Omaha South 33
Papillion-LaVista South 52, Omaha Westside 43
SM South, Kan. 56, Omaha Burke 27
Sidney 66, Brush, Colo. 45
Wichita Life Prep, Kan. 72, Omaha Homeschool 46
Centennial Conference Tournament
Championship
Lincoln Lutheran 65, Columbus Scotus 55
Consolation
Omaha Concordia 65, Aquinas 40
Central Conference Tournament
Championship
Crete 51, York 43
Consolation
Adams Central 51, Columbus Lakeview 30
Grand Island Northwest 51, Lexington 33
Third Place
Seward 55, Aurora 32
East Husker Conference Tournament
Bancroft-Rosalie 78, Tekamah-Herman 29
Madison 60, Twin River 46
Stanton 61, North Bend Central 54
Wisner-Pilger 45, Pender 34
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament
Axtell 64, Wilcox-Hildreth 33
Hi-Line 67, Overton 65
MNAC Tournament
Championship
South Loup 50, Mullen 39
Third Place
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Hyannis 37
RPAC Tournament
Championship
Maywood-Hayes Center 57, Bertrand 43
Third Place
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 23
Southwest Conference Tournament
Championship
Gothenburg 60, Ogallala 41
Third Place
McCook 67, Holdrege 65, OT
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Championship
Wahoo 65, Platteview 45
Fifth Place
Ralston 69, Plattsmouth 44
Third Place
Beatrice 55, Malcolm 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alliance 49, North Platte 38
Bellevue East 54, Columbus 25
Bridgeport 77, Bayard 16
Chase County 59, Hershey 37
David City 31, Thayer Central 27
Edgemont, S.D. 52, Hemingford 30
Haxtun, Colo. 43, Leyton 42
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Lutheran High Northeast 37
Kearney 46, Omaha Benson 44
Lincoln East 58, Elkhorn South 23
Lincoln High 78, Omaha North 31
Lincoln Northeast 65, Norfolk 49
Lincoln Southeast 65, Omaha Northwest 25
Lincoln Southwest 50, Gretna 43
Millard North 75, Papillion-LaVista 45
Millard West 47, Lincoln North Star 33
North Platte St. Patrick’s 57, Kimball 28
Omaha Marian 52, Omaha South 35
Omaha Westside 52, Papillion-LaVista South 47
Sidney 68, Brush, Colo. 15
Southern Valley 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 39
Weldon Valley, Colo. 40, Banner County 23
Centennial Conference Tournament
Championship
Lincoln Christian 34, Columbus Scotus 25
Central Conference Tournament
Championship
Adams Central 53, York 38
Consolation
Aurora 35, Grand Island Northwest 30
Crete 60, Schuyler 14
Third Place
Seward 48, Columbus Lakeview 30
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament
Axtell 34, Hi-Line 23
Elm Creek 49, Loomis 26
MNAC Tournament
Third Place
Sandhills/Thedford 48, Sandhills Valley 17
NCC Tournament
Championship
Yutan 62, Douglas County West 37
Third Place
Arlington 44, Syracuse 29
RPAC Conference Tournament
Third Place
Southwest 51, Wauneta-Palisade 38
Southwest Conference Tournament
Championship
Minden 54, Gothenburg 51
Third Place
Broken Bow 57, Ogallala 43
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Championship
Wahoo 41, Malcolm 35
Fifth Place
Plattsmouth 52, Nebraska City 19
Third Place
Beatrice 46, Platteview 33
Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Kenesaw 46, Harvard 27
