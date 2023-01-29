Huskers fall on the road to Maryland

Sam Hoiberg Scores career high in loss to Maryland.
Sam Hoiberg Scores career high in loss to Maryland.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska traveled to Maryland on Sunday and despite a career night for Sam Hoiberg, the Huskers fell 82-63.

Sam Hoiberg had a career high for the second straight game with 15 points off the bench, including 3-3 3-pointers in a career high 26 minutes. Hoiberg entered the game with 13 points all season. With Hoiberg’s performance on Saturday, Nebraska now had had 10 players post double-figure games this season, including freshmen in consecutive games (Dawson-NW; Hoiberg-MD).

Derrick Walker reached double figures for the team-high 13th time with 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Walker also led NU with eight rebounds. With his eight rebounds Saturday, Derrick Walker went over 500 for his career. He now has 504 career rebounds.

Nebraska shot 53.3 percent from the floor in Saturday’s loss, the seventh time Nebraska shot 50 percent from the field this season. It was also NU’s best shooting night in Big Ten play (previous high was .508 at Minnesota). NU was 6-0 this season when shooting at least 50 percent.

Maryland set Nebraska opponent highs for free throws made (24), attempted (26) and percentage (.923) Prior to today, the opponent high in free throws made this year against Nebraska was 16 at Purdue. Prior to the game, opponents were shooting .658 from the line against Nebraska in 2022-23.

The Huskers fall to 10-12 on the year and are back in action on January 31 at Illinois.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cali Heikes
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student
Business owners meet to share concerns over Lincoln Bold project
Haymarket business owners concerned over Lincoln Bold project
LSO deputies on scene of a stabbing near N 112th and Branched Oak Road
Omaha woman arrested following stabbing in northeast Lancaster County
Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school
Mikayla Schooley, 25, was lodged in Dawson County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful...
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit

Latest News

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Haiby #4 WBB B1G Tournament Game 12 vs Iowa
Husker rally falls short in 80-76 loss at No. 10 Iowa
NReport: Huskers begin preseason practice
NReport: Huskers begin preseason practice
10/11 NOW Sports Overtime: High School Basketball (Jan. 27, 2023) - Part two
10/11 NOW Sports Overtime: High School Basketball (Jan. 27, 2023) - Part two
Concordia (Chicago) vs. Concordia (Nebraska)
Concordia (Chicago) vs. Concordia (Nebraska)