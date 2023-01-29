Huskers fall on the road to Maryland

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska traveled to Maryland on Sunday and despite a career night for Sam Hoiberg, the Huskers fell 82-63.

Sam Hoiberg is on fire. 🔥🔥🔥



The @HuskerHoops G made three straight shots to give him 8 early points, his second straight game with a career-high. pic.twitter.com/18e4cDJQOj — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 28, 2023

Sam Hoiberg had a career high for the second straight game with 15 points off the bench, including 3-3 3-pointers in a career high 26 minutes. Hoiberg entered the game with 13 points all season. With Hoiberg’s performance on Saturday, Nebraska now had had 10 players post double-figure games this season, including freshmen in consecutive games (Dawson-NW; Hoiberg-MD).

Derrick Walker reached double figures for the team-high 13th time with 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Walker also led NU with eight rebounds. With his eight rebounds Saturday, Derrick Walker went over 500 for his career. He now has 504 career rebounds.

Nebraska shot 53.3 percent from the floor in Saturday’s loss, the seventh time Nebraska shot 50 percent from the field this season. It was also NU’s best shooting night in Big Ten play (previous high was .508 at Minnesota). NU was 6-0 this season when shooting at least 50 percent.

Maryland set Nebraska opponent highs for free throws made (24), attempted (26) and percentage (.923) Prior to today, the opponent high in free throws made this year against Nebraska was 16 at Purdue. Prior to the game, opponents were shooting .658 from the line against Nebraska in 2022-23.

The Huskers fall to 10-12 on the year and are back in action on January 31 at Illinois.

