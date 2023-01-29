Omaha Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at dry cleaning business

By Jacob Comer
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at an Omaha business Saturday.

According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 4:48 p.m. officers responded to the Camelot Cleaners on Pacific Street after a robbery.

An employee told police a man wearing a black hoodie, camo face mask, and sunglasses entered the business with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect took cash from the register as well as the employee’s purse.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

