Sunday Forecast: Packing an Arctic punch with another small chance for snow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Keep those heavy winter coats, hats and gloves at the ready! The Arctic frigid air and breezy conditions will make for very cold wind chills over the next few days. Plus, we will see the small chance for some light snow showers or flurries through Monday. Western Nebraska will see another chance for snow on Sunday.

Bitterly cold temperatures crept into the 1011 region Saturday and will linger into the start of the new week. The mix of frigid temperatures and breezy to windy conditions is the cause for Wind Chill Advisories across much of the state through noon Sunday.

Wind Chill Advisories in effect through noon on Sunday. (KOLN)

Over the next two days or so, snow chances will remain in the forecast for the western half of the state. Therefore accumulation wise, from Saturday night through Monday, areas in the northwest and Panhandle could see 2″ to 3″ with central Nebraska with only trace to an inch. The snow will likely come in two waves, the snow that moves through Saturday night and then another band of snow that will move through on Sunday.

Snowfall Potential: Saturday night through Monday (KOLN)

Bitterly cold temperatures will continue throughout the remainder of the day on Sunday, plus we will see the chance for a few flurries to light snow showers across the state during the day. The chance for snow will be isolated to scattered in nature for central and eastern areas, therefore there will be little to no accumulation. Basically, for these areas, we could see a few rogue or lingering flurries or snow showers but most of the day will be dry. As mentioned above....In the Panhandle and western Nebraska, scattered snow showers are likely throughout the day with little to some accumulation likely. Now it is going to be a cold and breezy day... high temperatures will be in the single digits to the low to mid-teens. However, when factoring in winds that will be between 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning, wind chill values will cause temperatures to feel as cold as 5 below to 15 below.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Wind Speeds and Gusts (KOLN)

The small snow chance and frigid temperature trend will continue for Sunday night into Monday morning, but winds won’t be as bad. Low temperatures will fall below zero for just about the whole state, minus the southeast... just barely holding on to temperatures above zero. Winds will be lighter at night but even a 10 to 15 mph wind paired with already below zero temperatures will drop feels like temperatures to the 5 below to 25 below. Skies will be cloudy and there will be a slight chance for scattered light snow showers across the state, little to no accumulation expected again.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Monday there will be the small chance for some flurries in the morning hours but by the afternoon a few areas may see some peaks of sunshine and temperatures will be a bit “warmer”. And by warmer temperatures, I mean highs will get into the teens. The good news is winds will be light (5 to 10 mph) and therefore will likely keep feels like temperatures, for the most part, above zero.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The cold snap and chance for some flurries won’t be hanging around for long! A warming trend will take place for the new week with temperatures bumping back up above average, in the 40s, by the end of the week. Plus, we look to have dry and quiet conditions.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

