Talon Room hosts Winter Wedding Gala

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dozens of Lincoln brides and grooms-to-be attended the Winter Wedding Gala Sunday afternoon that was hosted by the Talon Room. It’s the sixth year of the event, bringing together couples with wedding vendors.

Mathew Rogge, the owner of the Talon Room, said a lot of couples decide to tie the knot over the holidays, so January becomes a busy time for planning.

“They start looking for wedding venues,” Rogge said. “This is kind of the beginning of the year to start trying and figuring out if there are any dates available. It gives us a good opportunity to show off what we have. it’s cold outside, but it’s warm in here.”

The Gala gives couples a foretaste of what their wedding could look like, from decorations and music to buffet-style catering. Couples registered online at no cost, but walk-ins were also encouraged. Talon Room hosts an event just like this one in the summer, and Rogge said he was pleased with the turnout.

