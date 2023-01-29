Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island

Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual assaults.(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -Grand Island Police rescued three children after they were kidnapped during a car theft on Sunday.

According to officials, a Grand Island man reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler at 3 a.m. The man’s three children, ages five, one, and seven months, were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.

A short time later, the Grand Island Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful and stopped the pursuit.

According to GIPD, the investigation led officers to believe the vehicle was in Buffalo County. The vehicle was later located in rural Buffalo County and the two suspects, a 17-year-old teenager from Hastings and 18-year-old Tate Wolfe of Kearney, were taken into custody by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol. The missing children were not located in the stolen vehicle.

Grand Island Police Officers, while searching the area, discovered a vehicle stolen out of Kearney, and located the 5-year-old and 1-year-old children in the vehicle, believed to have been placed there by the suspects.

The infant was not located at that time. A county-wide alert was issued in an attempt to locate the infant, and at 5:25 am a rural Hall County resident located the infant abandoned on the porch of a farm house.

All three children were transported for medical attention for suspected hypothermia and frostbite.

GIPD said both suspects are in custody and housed in the Hall County Jail on suspicion of three counts of Kidnapping, three counts of Intentional Childs Abuse resulting in injury, Possession of Stolen Property, and Flight to Avoid Arrest. There may be additional charges in cooperating jurisdictions.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Plattsmouth Police Department are looking for a missing 68-year-old woman.
Plattsmouth Police Department searches for missing 68-year-old woman
Mikayla Schooley, 25, was lodged in Dawson County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful...
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
Business owners meet to share concerns over Lincoln Bold project
Haymarket business owners concerned over Lincoln Bold project
Around 20 heads of cattle were lost after a semi-rollover near O’Neil.
20 heads of cattle killed after semi-rollover near Inman
Cali Heikes
Court documents reveal Winside teacher’s alleged relationship with student

Latest News

Around 20 heads of cattle were killed after a semi-rollover near Inman on Saturday.
Cattle killed in semi rollover
Saturday was the day for that one-of-a-kind race between feathered competitors, in a town 30...
Avoca hosts annual Quack Off
Omaha Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at dry cleaning business
Wind Chill Advisories in effect through noon on Sunday.
Sunday Forecast: Packing an Arctic punch with another small chance for snow