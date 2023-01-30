Crews on scene of massive house fire in Grand Island

Flames visible from blocks away
Crews on scene of large house fire
Crews on scene of large house fire(ksnb)
By KSNB Local4
Jan. 30, 2023
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island fire department and other units are on the scene of a large house fire.

Crews were called out to 520 Midaro Drive in Grand Island at about 6 a.m. Monday.

According to scanner traffic flames were visible from South Locust Street. It’s unclear if anyone was inside the home or if there are any injuries.

Multiple crews remain on scene fighting the fire. The home is likely a total loss.

