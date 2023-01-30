Firefighters respond to blaze west of Eagle; house a total loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m.

Several volunteer fire departments spent more than seven hours at the scene of a large fire at a property, near 176th and Highway 34, in eastern Lancaster County.

Fire crews left the scene just before 10 p.m.

According to the Lancaster Count Sheriff’s Office, the family was able to escape the fire safely, but their dog perished in the fire.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the fire caused $700,000 in damage.

Around 7:39 a.m. on Monday, firefighters were sent back out to the property because the fire rekindled.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

