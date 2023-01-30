Governor Jim Pillen takes public questions on radio

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The new governor, Jim Pillen, elaborated on some of the topics he talked about last week in his State of the State address.

He told nearly all state agencies that if his plan passes the Legislature, their budgets won’t increase.

Monday on his show, he told listeners that he plans to shrink the government by not filling open positions and not filling jobs after people retire. He also talked about building a new prison, and that the state penitentiary’s days are numbered.

“We need a new prison. And we need it so we can have the programming so we can reduce the recidivism and make sure that our prisons pay their due for their transgressions and then they’re contributing members of society,” said Pillen. “It’s really, really important that we have the new prison located to where to the most population.”

Pillen was also asked about joining two dozen other governors in opposition to President Biden’s new rule on the waters of the US. It would expand federal government control of rural Nebraska’s wetlands and streams.

“Our attorney general’s office is going to be on it. We’ll be working together to make sure we defend our rights and our water rights in Nebraska,” he said.

Governor Pillen has agreed to do this radio show every month, so if you have questions for him you can ask them next time.

The show originates from KFOR in Lincoln, and is relayed on Husker Radio Network affiliates across the state, including KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha.

