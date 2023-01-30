LFR: Police rescue residents from house fire near 30th & D

LFR is crediting LPD for saving the residents who lived inside a home that caught fire early Monday morning.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue is crediting police for saving residents who lived inside a home that caught fire early Monday morning.

Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to the house near 30th and D Streets on a report of a fire inside. When Pospisil arrived, he said LPD has gotten a person off a rooftop, while also getting two others and a dog out of the structure.

The scene of a house fire near 30th & D Streets very early Monday morning.
The scene of a house fire near 30th & D Streets very early Monday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Pospisil said firefighters were able to quickly get the fire knocked down once inside. He added that there’s $30,000 in damage, which was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.

Pospisil said the three residents and their dog have been displaced and that there were no injuries during the incident. Pospisil stated there were no officers who required hospitalization.

