LFR says one dog found dead inside home that caught fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says one dog has died and there’s $250,000 in damage to a home in the central part of the city after a fire.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night after flames were scene coming from the front of structure near 29th and Vine Streets.

Battalion Chief Aaron Pospisil said everyone inside the home, as well as another dog, were all able to get outside safely before crews arrived. He adds that two people were displaced by the incident.

Flames are seen, on the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera, coming from the front of a home near 29th & Vine Streets. (10/11 NOW)

By the time a 10/11 NOW reporter got to the scene, crews had extinguished the fire and were working to put out hot spots on the front side of the home.

Pospisil said there were no injuries to LFR personnel, despite the single-digit temperatures at the time, which Pospisil added made fighting the fire more challenging. He said rotating crews and keeping the hose lines from freezing were the biggest challenges.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Vine Street reopened just before 1 a.m. after it was shut down by the incident.

