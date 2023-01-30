Monday Forecast: A very cold start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While the new week will start off cold... temperatures will moderate and warm as we head into the weekend. Monday will bring one more day of lingering to rogue light snow showers or flurries across the state, but dry and quiet conditions are expected for the rest of the week.

Wind Chill Advisories will continue until Monday morning for portions of northern and southwestern Nebraska. Very cold wind chills are expected Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Wind Chill Advisories for portions of northern and southwestern Nebraska through Monday morning. (KOLN)

Well.... Monday will bring another day of arctic cold for the 1011 region, but, on the bright side, will be slightly warmer than Sunday. High temperatures will primarily be in the low to mid-teens with a few areas still hanging in the single digits. Winds will be light, around 5 to 10 mph, so wind chill values will range from 10 above to 5 below. Monday will be the last day for lingering, rogue light snow showers and flurries throughout the state and little to no accumulation is expected. We will see variable cloud cover, mainly between partly to mostly cloudy conditions for the first half of the day, by the evening we could see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies stick around for Monday night... unfortunately so will the very cold temperatures. Lows Tuesday morning will fall between 5 above to 10 below. The coldest temperatures and coldest wind chill values will likely be felt in western and northern Nebraska, due to the snowpack. Wind chill values will be between 5 below and 20 below. Once again, we will keep the slight chance for a light snow shower or flurry through the overnight.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Quiet, dry warmer and sunnier conditions are in store for Tuesday! It will be a mostly sunny day with a southwesterly breeze, which will work to bump up high temperatures into the 20s across the state!!

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The dry, quiet and warming trend will persist through the new week. High temperatures will return back to average by mid week and then soar above average by the weekend! We are almost done with the cold snap!

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

