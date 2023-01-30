Multiple unexplained deaths reported at South Carolina home

Multiple unexplained deaths occurred at a West Greenville, South Carolina, home on Sunday, authorities said.
By Sumner Moorer and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office said Sunday that they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville.

The coroner’s office said there are multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call about several people at a home on Worth St.

The coroner’s office said someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off Highway 34 west of Eagle on Sunday.
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
Dozens of Lincoln brides and grooms-to-be attended the Winter Weather Gala Sunday afternoon...
Talon Room hosts Winter Wedding Gala
Omaha Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at dry cleaning business
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say

Latest News

COVID-19 is at a “transition point,” but it remains a public health emergency of international...
COVID-19 pandemic is at ‘transition point,’ WHO says
FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 25, 2023....
School where 6-year-old shot his teacher set to reopen
Dozens of Lincoln brides and grooms-to-be attended the Winter Weather Gala Sunday afternoon...
Talon Room hosts Winter Wedding Gala
Dozens of Lincoln brides and grooms-to-be attended the Winter Wedding Gala Sunday afternoon...
Talon Room hosts Winter Wedding Gala