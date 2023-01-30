Tuesday Forecast: A little bit “warmer” now

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A quiet and generally sunshine filled weather pattern will persist through the week. While Tuesday will be chilly, average temperatures will return by midweek and continue to warm up for the weekend.

A cold Monday night and Tuesday morning is setting up across the 1011 region as Tuesday morning low temperatures will fall to around 6 above to 15 below zero. It will be even colder with the wind chill. Therefore, Wind Chill Advisories will go into effect Monday evening through Tuesday morning for portions of western, central and northeastern Nebraska, where wind chills of 15 below to 30 below are possible.

Wind Chill Advisories in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday morning for portions for much of Nebraska. (KOLN)

Despite the cold start, Tuesday will be a bit warmer than Monday and bring more sunshine too. Tuesday morning, areas of patchy fog and low-lying clouds are possible across the state but otherwise skies will be partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the area. The cloud cover and possible fog will decrease through the morning and lead to lots of sunshine by the afternoon! Tuesday afternoon will be mostly sunny, and winds will pick up to 10-15 mph from the southwest which will also help temperatures get a little warmer. High temperatures will be significantly warmer than Monday... we will warm into the 20s across the state!

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday night we will see the chance for patchy fog to redevelop across the area, but sky cover will remain mostly clear. Low temperatures will fall to the single digits with a few areas in the southeast in the lower teens. However, feels like temperatures will drop to near zero to 10 below due to a light breeze from the southwest.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday will bring more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Wednesday we will wake up with a few areas of fog and mostly sunny skies. Fog should dissipate by lunchtime and leave mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon! High temperatures will rise into the 30s across the area!

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The dry and mainly sunny conditions will persist through the remainder of the week with a small chance for precipitation on Monday. High temperatures will continue on a general warming trend through the next 7 days and hover near or above average for this time of year.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

