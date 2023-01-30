Vine Street shut down as LFR battles house fire near 29th & Vine

Firefighters work to put out a house fire near 29th & Vine Streets Sunday night.
Firefighters work to put out a house fire near 29th & Vine Streets Sunday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Vine Street has been shut down in central Lincoln as firefighters battle a house fire near 29th Street.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night after flames were scene coming from the front of structure.

Flames are seen, on the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera, coming from the front of a home near 29th &...
Flames are seen, on the 10/11 NOW Skyview camera, coming from the front of a home near 29th & Vine Streets.(10/11 NOW)

By the time a 10/11 NOW reporter got to the scene, crews had extinguished the fire and were working to put out hot spots on the front side of the home. Right now, there appear to be no injuries. The cause and amount of damage done are being investigated.

Vine Street is closed from 28th to 30th Streets.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

