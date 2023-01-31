Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to collapse.

It happened at the Grover Ice Rink near 60th and Grover.

A group of youth hockey players was practicing when staff noticed a leak in the ceiling. Everyone was immediately taken off the ice. The ceiling caved in just minutes later.

Staff tells 6 News a pipe connected to the building’s sprinkler system burst, causing hundreds of gallons of water to fall onto the ice.

The general manager tells us they expect the rink to be repaired and back open to the public in the coming days. No one was injured.

