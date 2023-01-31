Former Raymond Central teacher sentenced in child porn case

Jeffrey Nelson of Valparaiso, a former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher.
Jeffrey Nelson of Valparaiso, a former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher.(Saunders County Sheriff's Office)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A former teacher was sentenced to probation Monday in a plea deal reached last year.

According to court documents, Jeffrey Nelson of Valparaiso was convicted in August 2022 on one count of Attempted Possession of Sexually Explicit Conduct, a Class IIIA Felony, as part of a plea deal with the state. Nelson agreed to plead guilty in exchange for his other nine charges being dropped. At his sentencing Monday, Nelson was given two years of probation and is required to register as a sex offender for the next 15 years.

Nelson, a former teacher at Raymond Central, was arrested in February of 2021 on charges stemming from the possession of child pornography.

A search warrant filed in January 2021 in Saunders County Court listed three cameras, a laptop, and a bank statement that were to be seized at Nelson’s residence. Valparaiso is located about 22 miles north of Lincoln.

The warrant listed several explicit photos and videos obtained in November, December, and January from the IP address associated with that residence via automated software designed to seek out devices offering to share child porn. According to the document, the media files contained images of girls as young as 4 to 7 years old being molested by adults, performing sex acts with adults, or witnessing adults performing sex acts in front of them. Some depicted teens and adults engaging in various sex acts on themselves or with others.

According to Nelson’s profile on the Raymond Schools website, he coached speech and drama for grades 6-12 and previously taught speech and drama in Omaha for 12 years.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
Patricia Lanam
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off Highway 34 west of Eagle on Sunday.
Firefighters respond to blaze west of Eagle; house a total loss
Firefighters work to put out a house fire near 29th & Vine Streets Sunday night.
Crews find dog inside central Lincoln home after fire
Firefighters could be seen fighting fire at a home on Midaro Drive in Grand Island Monday...
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire

Latest News

Tate Wolfe is charged with nine felony charges in connection to a vehicle theft, kidnapping...
Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping
At the end of last year, Randy took boxes full of all of the scarves he’d crocheted, about 80...
Blue Hill man makes difference for AIDS patients with crocheted scarves
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes Monday due to threat
African American Read-in
The annual African American Read-in