Lincoln man sentenced to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers

Balmore Hernandez-Castro
Balmore Hernandez-Castro(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln Man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 months in prison for assaulting federal officers.

According to officials, 24-year-old Balmore Hernandez-Castro of Lincoln was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment following his conviction for assaulting a federal law enforcement officer. After he completes his prison sentence, Hernandez-Castro will also serve two years on supervised release, and he will be deported to El Salvador following the completion of his prison sentence.

Hernandez-Castro pleaded guilty to the offense on Sept. 21, 2022. There is no parole in the federal system.

Officials said two deportation officers with the Department of Homeland Security had a warrant for Hernandez-Castro’s arrest. On July 12, 2021, the officers observed Hernandez-Castro leave his home with another person, get into the passenger side of a car, and drive away. The officers stopped the car a couple of blocks away from Hernandez-Castro’s home.

When the officers informed Hernandez-Castro they had a warrant for his arrest, Hernandez-Castro immediately began resisting arrest. He refused to get out of the car. A struggle ensued and during the struggle, Hernandez-Castro punched, kicked, and bit the deportation officers. Officers with the Lincoln Police Department responded to a 911 call for assistance.

Several officers arrived on the scene and, after the use of a Taser, Hernandez-Castro was arrested.

In addition to the deportation officers and assistance from the Lincoln Police Department, agents with Homeland Security Investigations contributed additional follow-up investigation.

