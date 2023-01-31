Nebraska prison employee arrested for alleged sexual assault of co-worker

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An employee at a Nebraska prison has been arrested after an alleged sexual assault.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), 33-year-old James Cherry was arrested Monday by the Nebraska State Patrol at his home in Humboldt for first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault.

NDCS says Cherry is an employee at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and was arrested after an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a co-worker in October 2022.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

