Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility.

Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for a burglary in progress. The property manager told 911 a man was breaking into a storage unit containing a gun case and ammunition.

When the officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with Docken, who was in an open unit.

Investigators say an altercation started after Docken ran from responding Officers Nicholas Lanning and Joshua Moore. During the struggle, gunfire was exchanged.

Both officers were shot in their lower extremities.

Docken was hit several times. Life-saving efforts were made, but he died at the scene. According to an OPD release, a firearm was found near him.

Lanning has served with OPD for seven years, and Moore has been with OPD for one year, according to a Tuesday update from OPD.

OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer told 6 News at the scene Monday night that the officers were taken to UNMC. Both were said to be in good condition, and one has since been released.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation. The officers will be interviewed in the coming days and have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The incident was captured on both body-worn cameras of the involved officers.

Center Street was closed in both directions for several hours overnight. It has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

