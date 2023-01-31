Police responding to west Omaha Target store

Authorities respond to reports of shots fired at a Target in west Omaha on Jan. 31, 2023
Authorities respond to reports of shots fired at a Target in west Omaha on Jan. 31, 2023(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several police officers were dispatched to a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday after reports of shots fired in the store.

Omaha Police said in a tweet at 12:22 p.m. that “officers are clearing the store at this time” and that there were an “unknown number of victims as the investigation is in the early stages.”

A heavy police presence have responded to the location near 180th Street and West Center Road.

Police and medics respond to reports of shots fired at a Target in west Omaha on Jan. 31, 2023
Police and medics respond to reports of shots fired at a Target in west Omaha on Jan. 31, 2023(WOWT)

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

