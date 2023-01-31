Two OPD officers shot near 53rd & Center, third person dead
OPD is calling it an active investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha Police officers were shot late Monday night responding to a burglary in progress call.
The officers were called to Dino Storage near 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m.
According to OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer, an employee at the storage facility let the officers in, they encountered a man in his late 30s. A struggle ensued and gunfire was exchanged.
Schmaderer says the officers were hit in their lower extremities. Both were taken to UNMC, one by an ambulance, the other by another officer. Both are said to be alert, awake and in good condition.
The man they encountered is dead.
An investigation is now underway. Schmaderer says it’s being conducted by OPD, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Center Street remains closed in both directions at 53rd street.
