Two OPD officers shot near 53rd & Center, third person dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha Police officers were shot late Monday night responding to a burglary in progress call.

The officers were called to Dino Storage near 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m.

According to OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer, an employee at the storage facility let the officers in, they encountered a man in his late 30s. A struggle ensued and gunfire was exchanged.

Schmaderer says the officers were hit in their lower extremities. Both were taken to UNMC, one by an ambulance, the other by another officer. Both are said to be alert, awake and in good condition.

The man they encountered is dead.

An investigation is now underway. Schmaderer says it’s being conducted by OPD, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Center Street remains closed in both directions at 53rd street.

There is an active police investigation near 53rd and Center Street.



There will be a large police presence well into the morning hours. pic.twitter.com/hfciedJn7o — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) January 31, 2023

Major police presence near 53rd and center at the Dino’s storage/Mega Saver. Police say they expect to be on scene for hours tonight. Stick with me and @WOWT6News for all updates. pic.twitter.com/SXzTeQHAS7 — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) January 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.