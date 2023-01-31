VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K

JJ Franks won $10,000 after hitting a half-court shot during a halftime event.
By KFYR staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – A seventh grader in North Dakota left a school basketball game Friday night with some extra cash in his pocket.

JJ Franks won $10,000 after hitting a half-court shot during a halftime event.

The gym went into a frenzy the moment he hit the shot, and players from both sides rushed the court to congratulate him.

At home games in January and February, Bishop Ryan Catholic School is giving one fan in attendance the chance to hit four shots in 25 seconds – a layup, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes for 2nd day due to threat
Patricia Lanam
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
Firefighters could be seen fighting fire at a home on Midaro Drive in Grand Island Monday...
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
Firefighters work to put out a house fire near 29th & Vine Streets Sunday night.
Crews find dog inside central Lincoln home after fire
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting

Latest News

Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
Suspects are being sought after police say 11 people were shot and wounded during a drive-by...
Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 11
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline