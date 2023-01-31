York man charged in murder of his wife

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors Tuesday filed charges against a York man for the murder of his wife.

Bart Beutler, 47, is charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

York Police were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m. Monday night.

York PD said in the arrest affidavit that dispatchers took a 911 call from Bart Beutler. When asked what the nature of the emergency was, he said “gunshot wound, I’m doing CPR.” He then said he was her husband and told the dispatcher “I shot her, I’m sorry.”

Upon arrival, police found 46-year-old Stacie Beutler unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit says officers cleared the residence and searched for the suspect when they learned that Beutler was at his wife’s brother’s home.

A short time later, police arrested Beutler without incident on charges of murder in the first degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Bart was taken to the York County Sheriff’s Office where he was read his Miranda Warning, waived his right to speak to an attorney and agreed to speak with York Police.

Court documents go on to say how Beutler said the shooting unfolded.

The suspect told police that he was in bed in their room and continued to explain that the victim kept coming into the room, waking him up and “talking shit.”

The affidavit says Bart told police, “I just lost it. I just pulled out the gun and started shooting.”

During the conversation, he told police that he attempted CPR, but it wasn’t doing anything.

When asked how many times Bart shot Stacie, he told police, “I don’t know, I just pulled until the clip was empty.”

Bart told police that he then he walked over to Stacie’s brother’s home to tell him what he did.

He has since been formally charged with the three felonies, including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Bart was not allowed to own firearms. Criminal history records indicate he was convicted of 2nd degree murder in Maricopa County, Arizona in 2010.

His first court appearance is set for Wednesday, February 1 at 11 a.m. in York County Court. He’s being held at the York County Jail.

