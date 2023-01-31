York woman found dead, suspect in custody

Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following a shooting...
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following a shooting Tuesday night in York.(York County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York woman was killed in a shooting Monday night.

The York Police Department were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m.

After tactical entry was made, police found a woman unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical assistance was called, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified as 46-year-old Stacie Beutler of York.

While on the scene, York Police later received information about the location of a suspect at another house in York.

A short time later, police arrested 47-year-old Bart Beutler of York, without incident on charges of murder in the first degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was transported to and left in the custody of the York County Jail.

Beutler was taken into custody 30 minutes after the initial report and there is no indication at this time that anyone else is involved.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the case.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Lanam
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes Monday due to threat
Firefighters could be seen fighting fire at a home on Midaro Drive in Grand Island Monday...
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
Firefighters work to put out a house fire near 29th & Vine Streets Sunday night.
Crews find dog inside central Lincoln home after fire
Deontae Rush
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing man in Lincoln

Latest News

Deontae Rush, of Omaha, was sentenced to life in prison Monday for shooting and killing a...
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing man in Lincoln
Thayer Central Community Schools was closed Monday out of an abundance of caution due to a...
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes Monday due to threat
A scary moment at a metro ice rink after a pipe burst in the arena, causing the ceiling to...
Ceiling collapses at Grover Ice Rink
The man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Monday night as been identified as...
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting involving two OPD officers identified